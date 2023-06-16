Philippines and Australia defence cooperation and training

MicrosoftTeams-image (2).png

Lt Jhonson P Lamug of the Philippine Navy is currently the Philippine Seconded Officer at the Defence International Training Centre in Victoria. Credit: SBS Filipino

The Philippines and Australia have a long history of diplomatic relations.

Key Points
  • Under Australia's Defense Cooperation Program members of the Armed Forces of the Philippines come to Australia to train for specific military skills.
  • Some members of the Armed Forces of the Philippines also enroll in civilian courses in Australian Universities.
  • The role of the Armed Forces of the Philippines has also evolved to disaster and humanitarian response.
'The Australians on the other hand, have the opportunity to learn and understand different cultures, experience and see things from a different perspective.' Lt John Lamug on the exchange and training between the Australian Defence Force and the Armed Forces of the Philippines.

Aussie soldiers learning a new skill: Speaking, reading and writing in Filipino image

Aussie soldiers learning a new skill: Speaking, reading and writing in Filipino

24/06/202220:01
