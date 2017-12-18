Plea to treat retail workers right during holiday season

Australia's fast-food and retail union has launched a national campaign calling for respect and an end to customer abuse.
Call for kindness at check-out counter during holiday season Source: AAP
Published 18 December 2017 at 2:49pm, updated 18 December 2017 at 3:55pm
By Lydia Feng
Presented by Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Christmas is a time of joy, but many working over the festive season say it is far from that when it comes to serving customers.
Published 18 December 2017 at 2:49pm, updated 18 December 2017 at 3:55pm
By Lydia Feng
Presented by Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share