Plea to treat retail workers right during holiday season

Workplace abuse

Call for kindness at check-out counter during holiday season Source: AAP

Published 18 December 2017 at 2:49pm, updated 18 December 2017 at 3:55pm
By Lydia Feng
Presented by Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
Christmas is a time of joy, but many working over the festive season say it is far from that when it comes to serving customers.

Australia's fast-food and retail union has launched a national campaign calling for respect and an end to customer abuse.

