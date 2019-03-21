PM seeks to put social media content management on G20 agenda

Morrison has written to Japanese Prime Minister and G20 chairman Shinzo Abe calling for a global approach to regulating tech companies, following the Christchurch terror attacks.
Source: SBS
Published 21 March 2019 at 12:05pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 4:02pm
By Bethan Smoleniec, Pablo Vinales
Prime Minister Scott Morrison wants increased pressure on social media companies to curb the spread of hate speech, and he's asking for it to be discussed at this year's G-20 summit.
