Preparing the Asia Pacific for the era of Cities 5.0: Asia Pacific Cities Summit 2019

“They spoke about Cities 5.0, the cities of tomorrow. We are now in the 4 th industrial revolution. Every day, technology becomes more important as a management tool and as a solution to our problems. Increasingly, we need to adapt.”





Mayor of Bago, Negros Occidental, Nicholas Yulo, looks forward to the possibilities of advancing his small agricultural town in the Philippines with the use of technology. He told SBS Filipino that while some of the innovations shared at the Summit “are not yet be applicable to [Bago]”, a rice-growing town in the southeast Philippines, he said that he welcomes the challenge and is open to applying “the principle behind [these innovations]” to benefit his electorate.





Mayor Nicholas Yulo from Negros Occidental welcomes the challenge to apply the innovations that would benefit his electorate. Source: Supplied by C. Macintosh





Mr. Yulo was among the 90 mayors who took part in the Asia Pacific Cities Summit held in Brisbane this week. Brisbane Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner welcomed over 1300 delegates to the Summit where industry leaders from around the world shared innovative urban solutions and sustainable practices.





The sessions also tackled opportunities for Asia Pacific economies to strengthen their competitive advantage in global trade.





Brisbane Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner welcoming the delegates to the Summit. Source: Supplied by C. Macintosh





Technology and opportunities in agribusiness





Mayor Paul Antonio of the Toowoomba Regional Council is optimistic that events like the APCS can further galvanise the interest of Asian markets in Australia, particularly in the areas of food production and agribusiness.





Early last year, the Toowoomba Wellcamp Airport made its first cargo of food exports direct to Hong Kong, a major leap towards its target for the Queensland Darling Downs to be a primary food supplier to China.





Mayor Paul Antonio of the Toowoomba Regional Council highlighted the importance of the summit for food growing regions in southern Queensland. Source: AAP Image/Dan Peled





“This is not only important to Toowoomba but also to all the food growing regions in southern Queensland. We’re within 12 hours of half of this world’s population. This gives [the] opportunity not only for our producers but also as a major logistics hub,” Mr Antonio told SBS Filipino.





“The Queensland Darling Downs is one of the major food producers in Australia. I think you’ll find that we’ll be providing other markets before too long. This could only get better.”





Toowoomba is also currently in talks with the iconic Gardens by the Bay in Singapore. Mr Antonio believes that the publicity that Gardens by the Bay gets will benefit Toowoomba’s tourism sector and help promote its annual event, Carnival of Flowers.





Disruptive innovation and the sharing economy





Mark Randolph, co-founder of streaming giant Netflix, headlined the Summit. Addressing a full-house plenary, Mr Randolph shared stories of Netflix’s journey into becoming a global household staple.





“If you are not willing to disrupt yourself, someone else will do it for you,” he told the generationally diverse audience.





Another market disruptor, San Francisco-based company Uber, outlined its key milestones in driving the change in global transport ecosystems.





Ride-sharing promises to improve the connectivity of cities. Source: Moment RF





Uber’s Global Head of Urban Mobility, Colin Tooze, explained that if every personal vehicle is shared, urban cities would only need three percent (3%) of the vehicles currently used and would still manage to move the same volume of people from point A to B.





“The status quo, one person in one car, is completely unsustainable and inevitable. But this paradigm can change because it is possible for city-wide access to multiple modes of transportation to be offered reliably and at an affordable cost.”





Livability and mobility





Cox Architecture, a Brisbane-based architectural firm, believes that urban infrastructure designs should veer away from the limiting expectations of connecting point A to B.





The company’s director, Brendan Gaffney, said that it is important to create urban infrastructure that not only provide basic connectivity but also serve as conduits for communities to enjoy unique social experiences. In building riverside walkways, for example, he explained that designs could be made to direct pedestrians to scenic areas in the city that would otherwise be missed in the daily walk from work.





Micro mobility was also at the centre of discussions at the Summit. Brisbane Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner highlighted the role of companies such as Uber, JUMP, and Lime Scooters in changing the way people move around the city.





It was reported that Lime Scooter has recorded over 1.3 million trips in Brisbane since its trial run in December last year.





Concerns for user safety was also a hot topic. Early this year, Queensland Ambulance Services reported a spike in the number of accidents in Brisbane related to the use of Lime Scooters. Henry Greenacre, Head of the Uber-owned electric bike-sharing service JUMP, shared with the panel that it is important to note that “people are learning to use scooters all at the same time.”





Mr. Greenacre stressed how local councils should work with them on “focusing on safety and outcomes” instead of “jumping on dictating things to contractors.”





Uber has developed a new mobility hardware to make it safer and easier for people to choose bikes and scooters over cars. Source: Uber Jump Facebook





“The role of the government is to stipulate safety outcomes and companies can apply the measures,” he said.





“Users should own the [safety] responsibility, as well,” Mr Greenacre added.





Responsible consumption and solid waste management took centre stage on day 2 of the Summit. A multimedia presentation by Plastic Free Future founder, Sarah Young, helped demonstrate to delegates how they can liberate citizens from their dependence on single-use plastic bags.





In July 2018, the Queensland state government officially banned the use of single-use plastic bags subsequently eliminating over 1.5 billion plastic bags used in shops by December 2018 and reducing plastic bag litter by 70% as of July 2019.





The Asia Pacific Cities Summit was held in the Brisbane Convention and Exhibition Centre from 7-10 July 2019.





Visit the Asia Pacific Cities Summit to view additional event highlights.





Listen to SBS Filipino 10am-11am daily



