President Rodrigo Duterte has been exposed to a COVID-positive household staff but tested negative for coronavirus

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte.

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte.

Published 4 February 2022 at 4:31pm
Presented by Shirley Escalante
Philippines President Duterte is under mandatory quarantine after a member of his household staff tested positive for COVID-19, the Palace announced Thursday

Highlights
  • Malacanang denies the President breached protocol while on quarantine
  • PH government postponed the start of the vaccination of children age 5 to 11 due to delay in the arrival of Pfizer COVID-19 shots
  • Comelec to continue with its functions, following the retirement of its chairman and two commissioners
Cabinet Secretary and acting presidential spokesman Karlo Nograles said Duterte was last exposed to the COVID-positive household staff on Sunday, Jan. 30. He got tested for the coronavirus the next day, Jan. 31, which turned out to be negative.

Nograles assured the public that Duterte remains capable of executing his duties.

Under the protocol issued by the Department of Health, quarantine period for those exposed to a COVID-19 case and are fully vaccinated against the disease is seven days or at the advice of the doctor.

