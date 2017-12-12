SBS Filipino

Privately insured increasingly using public hospitals

SBS Filipino

Public hospital

Privately insured looking increasingly to public hospitals Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 12 December 2017 at 1:32pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 10:17am
By Aileen Phillips, Sarah Abo
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The number of patients with private health cover accessing the public health system has increased dramatically over the past 10 years.

Published 12 December 2017 at 1:32pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 10:17am
By Aileen Phillips, Sarah Abo
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
As Sarah Abo and Aileen Phillips reports, health analysts are warning it is exacerbating waiting-list times and increasing the disparity between patients.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul