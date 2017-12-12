Privately insured increasingly using public hospitals

As Sarah Abo and Aileen Phillips reports, health analysts are warning it is exacerbating waiting-list times and increasing the disparity between patients.
Privately insured looking increasingly to public hospitals Source: AAP
Published 12 December 2017 at 1:32pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 10:17am
By Aileen Phillips, Sarah Abo
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The number of patients with private health cover accessing the public health system has increased dramatically over the past 10 years.
Published 12 December 2017 at 1:32pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 10:17am
By Aileen Phillips, Sarah Abo
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share