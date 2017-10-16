SBS Filipino

Queensland strengthens gun laws

Still photo of Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk on her talk about gun control in State Parliament

Source: Facebook/Queensland Parliament

Published 16 October 2017 at 11:04am, updated 16 October 2017 at 11:08am
By Celeste Macintosh
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Queensland News. Summary of latest relevant news from the Sunshine State by Celeste MacIntosh Image: Still photo of Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk on her talk about gun control in State Parliament

Palaszczuk Government strengthens gun laws; Industrial manslaughter bill passes QLD Parliament; Queensland awaits next Jeff Horn bout; and QLD to experience a wet week ahead

