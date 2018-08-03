SBS Filipino

Refugees can be productive citizens of the country

SBS Filipino

Dr Cen Amores

Representatives of ASCON, led by Dr Cen Amores (extreme right) during its consultation meeting with Viv May and Brooke Endycott Source: Supplied

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 3 August 2018 at 12:50pm, updated 3 August 2018 at 2:10pm
By Cybelle Diones
Source: SBS

“They are among the most vulnerable sectors in our community [so] all the more we should be paying attention to them and making them feel they are welcomed and that we are ready to serve them in our limited capacity,” said the President of the Auburn Small Community Organizations, Inc. (ASCON), Dr Cen Amores.

Published 3 August 2018 at 12:50pm, updated 3 August 2018 at 2:10pm
By Cybelle Diones
Source: SBS
The multi-awarded Filipino-Australian leader is currently the president of ASCON which works in partnership with the Cumberland Council to serve the refugee community.

She said ASCON provides support services on but not limited to helping refugees who can speak English find employment, providing one-on-one and group training on job seeking skills, familiarizing them with the Australian system of work and assisting them on developing their resume.

Dr Cen admitted that the extraordinary circumstances that the refugees went through became a challenge for her and the community workers, particularly in putting themselves in the shoes of these resilient souls.

“However, what makes it even more challenging is the fact that they came from different countries, they have different experiences and personal circumstances."

“There are those who come to Australia because of the war happening in their respective country of origin and many other issues they have to deal with. But above everything, the mental health issues as well, the victims of torture and trauma, these are the most challenging groups we have to assist,” said Dr Cen.
What kept Dr Cen inspired to continue her work were the stories of confidence, empowerment and success among the refugees they served who felt worthless and hopeless in the past.

This compassionate leader had remained optimistic that if refugees are given the proper attention, they could be productive citizens of the country.

Dr Cen Amores
ASCON Members Source: Supplied


If you are interested to take a two hour interactive tour and put yourself in the shoes of refugees and asylum seekers who have journeyed to Australia, you are invited to join the 'Celebration in My Neighborhood' multicultural event. It will be held at Auburn Centre for Community this August 4th.

In this event, the Alliance of Philippine Community Organizations Inc. (APCO) will be serving Filipino food for a reasonable price and provide a dance workshop to teach the guests how to dance Tinikling.

For more details, listen to this exclusive interview.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom