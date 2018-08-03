Refugees can be productive citizens of the country

The multi-awarded Filipino-Australian leader is currently the president of ASCON which works in partnership with the Cumberland Council to serve the refugee community.





She said ASCON provides support services on but not limited to helping refugees who can speak English find employment, providing one-on-one and group training on job seeking skills, familiarizing them with the Australian system of work and assisting them on developing their resume.





Dr Cen admitted that the extraordinary circumstances that the refugees went through became a challenge for her and the community workers, particularly in putting themselves in the shoes of these resilient souls.





“However, what makes it even more challenging is the fact that they came from different countries, they have different experiences and personal circumstances."





“There are those who come to Australia because of the war happening in their respective country of origin and many other issues they have to deal with. But above everything, the mental health issues as well, the victims of torture and trauma, these are the most challenging groups we have to assist,” said Dr Cen.

What kept Dr Cen inspired to continue her work were the stories of confidence, empowerment and success among the refugees they served who felt worthless and hopeless in the past.





This compassionate leader had remained optimistic that if refugees are given the proper attention, they could be productive citizens of the country.





ASCON Members Source: Supplied





If you are interested to take a two hour interactive tour and put yourself in the shoes of refugees and asylum seekers who have journeyed to Australia, you are invited to join the 'Celebration in My Neighborhood' multicultural event. It will be held at Auburn Centre for Community this August 4th.





In this event, the Alliance of Philippine Community Organizations Inc. (APCO) will be serving Filipino food for a reasonable price and provide a dance workshop to teach the guests how to dance Tinikling.



