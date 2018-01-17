SBS Filipino

Renewed push by Greens to change date of Australia Day

Australia Day

Australia Day flags Source: AAP

Published 18 January 2018 at 10:49am, updated 18 January 2018 at 10:54am
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Cybelle Diones
The Greens say they're throwing their support behind the campaign to change the date of Australia Day.

Greens councillors across the country, who are launching local campaigns to move the date from January 26th have been told they can count on the full support the national Greens party.

