Renewed push by Greens to change date of Australia Day

Greens councillors across the country, who are launching local campaigns to move the date from January 26th have been told they can count on the full support the national Greens party.
Australia Day flags Source: AAP
Published 18 January 2018 at 10:49am, updated 18 January 2018 at 10:54am
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Cybelle Diones
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The Greens say they're throwing their support behind the campaign to change the date of Australia Day.
