Rental Affordability Index: pensioners and younger generations suffering

The latest Rental Affordability Index shows a number of cities in Australia are proving to be almost unaffordable to live in.
Image taken from a commercial airliner showing houses located in the suburb of Leichhardt Source: AAP/ Sam Mooy
Published 5 December 2017 at 1:38pm, updated 5 December 2017 at 4:09pm
By Marese O'Sullivan
Presented by Cybelle Diones
Source: SBS
Pensioners and young people are amongst those struggling the most with rental costs, according to a new report.
