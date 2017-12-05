SBS Filipino

Rental Affordability Index: pensioners and younger generations suffering

SBS Filipino

Aerial image Sydney

Image taken from a commercial airliner showing houses located in the suburb of Leichhardt Source: AAP/ Sam Mooy

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 5 December 2017 at 1:38pm, updated 5 December 2017 at 4:09pm
By Marese O'Sullivan
Presented by Cybelle Diones
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Pensioners and young people are amongst those struggling the most with rental costs, according to a new report.

Published 5 December 2017 at 1:38pm, updated 5 December 2017 at 4:09pm
By Marese O'Sullivan
Presented by Cybelle Diones
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The latest Rental Affordability Index shows a number of cities in Australia are proving to be almost unaffordable to live in.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul