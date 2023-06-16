Rizal's legacy 125 years after Philippine Independence

Key Points
- Dr Jose Rizal greatly valued women's role in society.
- He encouraged women to become active in matters outside of the home and study.
- Filipinas continue to play significant role in nation building.
Dr Jose Rizal's great grand niece, Josephine Quintero is grateful that Filipinos continue to value her grandfather's works.
'As we celebrate 125 years of Philippine Independence, I am grateful that Filipinos continue to value Dr. Jose Rizal's work and legacy. We continue to give importance to the role of women in our society and I can see that many of us have become more patriotic as we continue to do our work outside our motherland.' Josephine Quintero Credit: SBS Filipino
