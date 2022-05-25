Robredo camp: No objection to Congress' canvassing of votes

Highlights Presidential candidate Vice President Leni Robredo will not raise any objections on all certificates of canvass (COC)

Robredo camp also urged supporters to accept the results

Malacañang welcomed the decision of Robredo's camp to expedite the canvassing of votes

The camp of the presidential candidate Vice President Leni Robredo on Tuesday said they will not object to the inclusion of all the certificates of canvass (COCs) in the tallying of votes for president in the last May 9 elections. Robredo camp also waived their appearance during the proceedings.





Reports from Philippine News Agency said Atty. Vic Rodriguez, the spokesperson of presumptive president Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr., thanked Robredo for her patriotism in recognising the integrity of the result of the presidential elections.





Meanwhile, the camp of Manila Mayor Isko Moreno also said there’s no objection on their side and that they “recognize the integrity” of the polls.





Based on unofficial tally by the Commission on Elections, Marcos won via landslide after garnering more than 31 million votes while Robredo garnered 14.81 million votes in the presidential race.









