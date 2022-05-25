SBS Filipino

Robredo camp: No objection to Congress' canvassing of votes

Leni Robredo's camp will not object to the inclusion of all certificates of canvass for president and will waive its appearance before the joint canvassing committee

Lawyer Vic Rodriguez (R), legal counsel of presumptive President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr., greets election lawyer Romulo Macalintal of Robredo's camp Source: Philippine News Agency/Avito Dalan

Published 25 May 2022 at 11:30am, updated 25 May 2022 at 7:40pm
In a manifestation during the Congress' canvassing of the votes for the presidential and vice-presidential races, Robredo’s election counsel Atty. Romulo Macalintal reiterated the vice president’s previous pronouncement to "accept the decision of the majority".

Highlights
  • Presidential candidate Vice President Leni Robredo will not raise any objections on all certificates of canvass (COC)
  • Robredo camp also urged supporters to accept the results
  • Malacañang welcomed the decision of Robredo's camp to expedite the canvassing of votes
The camp of the presidential candidate Vice President Leni Robredo on Tuesday said they will not object to the inclusion of all the certificates of canvass (COCs) in the tallying of votes for president in the last May 9 elections. Robredo camp also waived their appearance during the proceedings.

Reports from Philippine News Agency said Atty. Vic Rodriguez, the spokesperson of presumptive president Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr., thanked Robredo for her patriotism in recognising the integrity of the result of the presidential elections.

Meanwhile, the camp of Manila Mayor Isko Moreno also said there’s no objection on their side and that they “recognize the integrity” of the polls.

Based on unofficial tally by the Commission on Elections, Marcos won via landslide after garnering more than 31 million votes while Robredo garnered 14.81 million votes in the presidential race.

 

