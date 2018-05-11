Shorten details economic counter-attack in Budget reply

SBS FilipinoOther ways to listen Shorten details economic counter-attack in Budget replyPlay06:18SBS FilipinoOther ways to listen Source: AAPGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (11.54MB)Published 11 May 2018 at 1:40pmBy Evan YoungPresented by Ronald ManilaSource: SBS Opposition leader Bill Shorten has delivered Labor's response to Treasurer Scott Morrison's 2018-19 federal Budget. Image: Labor leader Bill Shorten (AAP)Published 11 May 2018 at 1:40pmBy Evan YoungPresented by Ronald ManilaSource: SBSIn his official Budget reply speech on Thursday, Shorten said the Budget's priorities are misplaced. Shorten also took the opportunity to outline a number of policies Labor would implement if elected. ShareLatest podcast episodesSBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 JanuaryWhy weaving is not just women's workDr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literatureFilipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom