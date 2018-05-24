SBS Filipino

Sibling clergymen call on leadership for the poor

Fr Chris Ablon and Bishop Antonio Ablon

Published 24 May 2018 at 1:17pm
By Ronald Manila
From Lumad to Marawi, illegal arrests to killings, many issues affecting the Mindanaons seem not to be appropriate especially when the sitting President takes pride of his resident island.

Bishop Antonio Ablon of the Diocese of Pagadian and his younger brother, Fr. Chris, were used to be supporters of Duterte in his early months as he showed preference for the poor and the downtrodden. However, they  now increasingly  feel disillusioned with the national leadership as  they believeDuterte turned back on his promises as he  shifted his policies towards the oligarchs to the detriment of the poor.


 

But they have not lost hope, and believe more dialogues are necessary.

 

The two church leaders talked about the disillusionment.

