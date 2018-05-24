Sibling clergymen call on leadership for the poor

Bishop Antonio Ablon of the Diocese of Pagadian and his younger brother, Fr. Chris, were used to be supporters of Duterte in his early months as he showed preference for the poor and the downtrodden. However, they now increasingly feel disillusioned with the national leadership as they believeDuterte turned back on his promises as he shifted his policies towards the oligarchs to the detriment of the poor.













But they have not lost hope, and believe more dialogues are necessary.









