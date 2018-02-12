SBS Filipino

Some agreement, some lacking after COAG meeting

SBS Filipino

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull at a press conference after the Council of Australian Governments (COAG) meeting at Parliament House in Canberra.

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull at a press conference after the Council of Australian Governments (COAG) meeting at Parliament House in Canberra Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 12 February 2018 at 1:32pm, updated 12 February 2018 at 1:37pm
By Sonja Heydeman
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The Council of Australian Governments (COAG) meeting in Canberra has produced consensus on some issues but left political leaders deeply divided on others. Image: Malcolm Turnbull and premiers at the COAG meeting in Canberra (AAP)

Published 12 February 2018 at 1:32pm, updated 12 February 2018 at 1:37pm
By Sonja Heydeman
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul