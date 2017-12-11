SBS Filipino

South Australia switches on Tesla lithium ion battery

Tesla battery

South Australian Premier Jay Weatherill opens the Tesla site with Neon Deputy CEO Roman Desrousseaux Source: AAP

Published 11 December 2017 at 11:54am, updated 16 August 2022 at 10:23am
By Rhiannon Elston, Michelle Rimmer
Presented by Claudette Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The world's largest lithium ion battery promised by Tesla boss Elon Musk has been switched on in South Australia.

Available in other languages
The battery is designed to ensure a constant power supply to the state during extreme weather events.

