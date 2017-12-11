South Australia switches on Tesla lithium ion battery

The battery is designed to ensure a constant power supply to the state during extreme weather events.
South Australian Premier Jay Weatherill opens the Tesla site with Neon Deputy CEO Roman Desrousseaux Source: AAP
Published 11 December 2017 at 11:54am, updated 16 August 2022 at 10:23am
By Rhiannon Elston, Michelle Rimmer
Presented by Claudette Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The world's largest lithium ion battery promised by Tesla boss Elon Musk has been switched on in South Australia.
