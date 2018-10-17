SBS Filipino

Study finds one in six Australian children in poverty

one in six children in Australia live in poverty

Children in the Northern Territory are at greatest risk of social exclusion Source: AAP

Published 17 October 2018 at 4:13pm
By Charlotte Lam
Presented by Louie Tolentino
One-in-six Australian children live in poverty. That's the finding from Child Social Exclusion, Poverty and Disadvantage Report by Uniting Care Australia, which is calling for significant government investment to improve the prospects of children in the worst-hit areas .

