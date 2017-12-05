Talkback: Same sex marriage legislation

SBS Filipino

Same sex marriage legislation

Senate

Senators celebrate after the passage of the bill through the Senate Source: AAP

Published 5 December 2017
By Louie Tolentino
Available in other languages

The first day of sitting at the Parliament became emotional as it showed vast support to the same sex marriage legislation. Despite this, former Prime Minister Tony Abbott said that he would back moves to protect religious freedoms, freedom of speech and parental rights. Our talkback this week, do you think that there should be a provision in the same sex marriage bill that would defend the members of the church, parents and freedom of speech?

