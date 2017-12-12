SBS Filipino

Talkback: Where will Australia and China's relationship go from here?

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang at a press briefing. Source: AAP

Published 12 December 2017 at 4:11pm, updated 12 December 2017 at 4:17pm
By Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
The tension between Australia and China increases with Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull focusing the new anti-espionage laws on China. China reverts and accuses Australian media of creating ‘paranoid’ and ‘racist’ reporting against them.

