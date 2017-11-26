SBS Filipino

Teenage singer from Melbourne wants to conquer Junior Eurovision

SBS Filipino

Isabelle Clarke on Junior Eurovision

Isabelle Clarke rehearsing in Georgia Source: SBS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 26 November 2017 at 11:55am, updated 16 August 2022 at 10:22am
By Brett Mason, Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Cybelle Diones
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

A 13 year old girl from Victoria will take to the world's biggest stage this Sunday (Nov 26th) to represent Australia at this year's Junior Eurovision Song Contest. Image: Isabelle Clarke rehearsing in Georgia (SBS)

Published 26 November 2017 at 11:55am, updated 16 August 2022 at 10:22am
By Brett Mason, Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Cybelle Diones
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Isabella Clarke who made her singing debut four years ago, will compete in the competition in Georgia this weekend. 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul