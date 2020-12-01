SBS Filipino

Temperatures soar across NSW for a second day

A Surf Rescue guard on patrol during heatwave conditions at Bronte Beach in Sydney, Saturday, November 28, 2020.

A Surf Rescue guard on patrol during heatwave conditions at Bronte Beach in Sydney, Saturday, November 28, 2020. Source: AAP

Published 1 December 2020 at 1:26pm, updated 1 December 2020 at 1:41pm
By Essam Al-Ghalib
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Temperatures have soared across New South Wales for a second day in a row, sparking several bushfires across the state.

Higfhlights

  • Sydney and large swathes of northern New South Wales have experienced a second consecutive day of hot weather, after overnight minimum temperature records tumbled.
  • Sydney and chunks of regional New South Wales have sweltered through the hottest November night on record, as Saturday turned into Sunday.
  • Parts of Sydney including the CBD - broke the 40-degree barrier on Sunday while swathes of western NSW, South Australia and northern Victoria baked through even higher temperatures approaching 45C.
