Temperatures soar across NSW for a second day

Higfhlights
- Sydney and large swathes of northern New South Wales have experienced a second consecutive day of hot weather, after overnight minimum temperature records tumbled.
- Sydney and chunks of regional New South Wales have sweltered through the hottest November night on record, as Saturday turned into Sunday.
- Parts of Sydney including the CBD - broke the 40-degree barrier on Sunday while swathes of western NSW, South Australia and northern Victoria baked through even higher temperatures approaching 45C.
