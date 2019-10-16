SBS Filipino

Three children suspected of showing polio symptoms in Lanao del Sur

three more children in the area were reported to have exhibited possible symptoms of polio

Published 16 October 2019 at 4:56pm, updated 17 October 2019 at 12:19pm
By Allen Estabillo
The Philippines' health department has launched massive vaccination activities against polio in Lanao del Sur province as three more children in the area were reported to have exhibited possible symptoms of the paralytic disease.

