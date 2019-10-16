Three children suspected of showing polio symptoms in Lanao del Sur

ALSO READ
three more children in the area were reported to have exhibited possible symptoms of polio Source: AAP Image/EPA/ROLEX DELA PENA
Published 16 October 2019 at 4:56pm, updated 17 October 2019 at 12:19pm
By Allen Estabillo
Source: SBS
The Philippines' health department has launched massive vaccination activities against polio in Lanao del Sur province as three more children in the area were reported to have exhibited possible symptoms of the paralytic disease.
Published 16 October 2019 at 4:56pm, updated 17 October 2019 at 12:19pm
By Allen Estabillo
Source: SBS
Share