Touring the Philippines in the eye of an Italian traveller

Distance can be a challenge for those who are from the western countries when considering travelling to Asia. That's why on her first year as an international student in Australia, Italian Giorgia Rapella took advantage of it to plan her travel to Asia - this time choosing to go on a group tour to the Philippines.





Having visited several countries in Europe, Ms Rapella wanted to really embark on a local Filipino experience and booked her trip to the Philippines with a friend.





As part of their group tour, they visited tourist spots in Palawan including one of the New7Wonders of Nature - the Puerto Princesa Underground River, and the islands of El Nido and Coron.





But Ms Rapella's visit to the Iwahig Prison and Penal Farm is one she'll never forget. It was an eye-opening experience for the 21-year old Westerner who has never been to a prison before.





"It's kind of confronting and a lot of them (prisoners) committed major crimes, but others were, I won't say they didn't not commit a crime, but some people just, for example, stole a bicycle and they were imprisoned for 10 years. It's a long time."Image

Things to enjoy in the Philippines

1. Immerse with the local community





Try to experience the warmth of the local residents. Only through this, you will be able to learn more about them and understand their way of living.





Italian student Giorgia Rapella (with eye glasses) with other travellers trying on shaving coconut fruits as part of their Philippine group tour (Supplied) Source: Supplied





2. Indulge with the local food





It's actually great to try on the local food - like the local grilled fish and lechon . For vegetarians, you can indulge on fruits and vegetables that can only be found in the area. You might even end up enjoying them and you'd decide to buy and bring some home like their dried mangoes and nuts.





3. Experience the culture





Be curious. Make it a point to engage with the culture. Through experience you will find yourself liking the people and the culture and may want to come back next time.





Travel tips

1. Be prepared.





Being prepared for the essentials - medicines or even first-aid kits - applies to all your travels to any part of the world. Bringing your own hygiene kit won't hurt at all too. In case you are camping in a remote village, you don't have to worry finding a chemist.





2. Bring as much cash as you can.





There are available ATMs but just in case bank or credit cards are not available, then you have cash you can use when you need to.





3. In terms of being connected online, don't expect too much.





Internet and wifi connection are available but don't expect it to be the best given that you are in the islands. Use this as an opportunity to enjoy the outdoors.







Enjoying the zipline from one island to the other (Supplied G. Rapella) Source: Supplied by Giorgia Rapella





4. Safety and security





Being a foreigner in the country, it's always good to take precautions. Stay with a group of people all the time especially that you are in unfamiliar places. Always have someone you can trust and rely on when travelling.





Travelling with a friend (Giorgia Rapella) Source: Supplied by Giorgia Rapella





5. Enjoy





It is always a traveller's intention to have fun and relax at some point. Take all the opportunity to do this in your travels - be it in the most touristy place or in the most remote islands.





Italian student Giorgia Rapella enjoying the view in one of the islands in Palawan (Supplied) Source: Supplied by Giorgia Rapella













