SBS Filipino

Touring the Philippines in the eye of an Italian traveller

SBS Filipino

Port Barton

Island-hopping in Port Barton, Palawan Source: Giorgia Rapella Facebook/Terri Wright

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 24 February 2019 at 1:51pm, updated 24 February 2019 at 3:09pm
By Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

"It was totally positive, I loved it and I'll go back tomorrow if I could!" raves first-time traveller to the Philippines Giorgia Rapella about her recent first trip to some of the country's islands.

Published 24 February 2019 at 1:51pm, updated 24 February 2019 at 3:09pm
By Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Distance can be a challenge for those who are from the western countries when considering travelling to Asia. That's why on her first year as an international student in Australia, Italian Giorgia Rapella took advantage of it to plan her travel to Asia - this time choosing to go on a group tour to the Philippines.

Having visited several countries in Europe, Ms Rapella wanted to really embark on a local Filipino experience and booked her trip to the Philippines with a friend.

As part of their group tour, they visited tourist spots in Palawan including one of the 
New7Wonders of Nature
 - the Puerto Princesa Underground River, and the islands of El Nido and Coron.

But Ms Rapella's visit to the Iwahig Prison and Penal Farm is one she'll never forget. It was an eye-opening experience for the 21-year old Westerner who has never been to a prison before.

"It's kind of confronting and a lot of them (prisoners) committed major crimes, but others were, I won't say they didn't not commit a crime, but some people just, for example, stole a bicycle and they were imprisoned for 10 years. It's a long time."Image

Things to enjoy in the Philippines

1. Immerse with the local community

Try to experience the warmth of the local residents. Only through this, you will be able to learn more about them and understand their way of living.

Community immersion
Italian student Giorgia Rapella (with eye glasses) with other travellers trying on shaving coconut fruits as part of their Philippine group tour (Supplied) Source: Supplied


2. Indulge with the local food

It's actually great to try on the local food - like the local grilled fish and lechon. For vegetarians, you can indulge on fruits and vegetables that can only be found in the area. You might even end up enjoying them and you'd decide to buy and bring some home like their dried mangoes and nuts.

3. Experience the culture

Be curious. Make it a point to engage with the culture. Through experience you will find yourself liking the people and the culture and may want to come back next time.

Travel tips

1. Be prepared.

Being prepared for the essentials - medicines or even first-aid kits - applies to all your travels to any part of the world. Bringing your own hygiene kit won't hurt at all too. In case you are camping in a remote village, you don't have to worry finding a chemist.

2. Bring as much cash as you can.

There are available ATMs but just in case bank or credit cards are not available, then you have cash you can use when you need to.

3. In terms of being connected online, don't expect too much.

Internet and wifi connection are available but don't expect it to be the best given that you are in the islands. Use this as an opportunity to enjoy the outdoors.


Giorgia Rapella
Enjoying the zipline from one island to the other (Supplied G. Rapella) Source: Supplied by Giorgia Rapella


4. Safety and security

Being a foreigner in the country, it's always good to take precautions. Stay with a group of people all the time especially that you are in unfamiliar places. Always have someone you can trust and rely on when travelling.

Travelling to the Philippines
Travelling with a friend (Giorgia Rapella) Source: Supplied by Giorgia Rapella


5. Enjoy

It is always a traveller's intention to have fun and relax at some point. Take all the opportunity to do this in your travels - be it in the most touristy place or in the most remote islands.

Puerto Princesa
Italian student Giorgia Rapella enjoying the view in one of the islands in Palawan (Supplied) Source: Supplied by Giorgia Rapella


ALSO READ

An Aussie adventure to the Philippines

Top 5 places in the Philippines for one adventurous Aussie





Share

Latest podcast episodes

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom