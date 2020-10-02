Tourist hotspots hope to avoid becoming virus hotspots

Highlights NSW South Coast communities are worried about an influx of tourists over the school holiday

Regional businesses are keen to reinvigorate their economies

Australians urged not to become complacent

Domestic travel has been embraced by Australians, with border restrictions prompting many to holiday in regional areas which have mostly experienced low case numbers of COVID-19.





The New South Wales South Coast is a region that relies on the tourist dollar; a drawcard for visitors itching for a long awaited get-away.





Just two hours south of Sydney, the township of Kiama is a popular tourist destination. Situated on the headland above Surf Beach, Gordon Tolman’s caravan park is at capacity. He says the school holiday season has brought an influx of travellers.





"It’s unprecedented - we are experiencing huge volumes of phone calls, enquiries, online bookings from all over the place, we still get enquiries from Victoria. It’s like Christmas time, probably six weeks early"

















There are currently no known coronavirus cases in the region but some locals are apprehensive as a holiday weekend looms.





Last school holidays, a cluster emerged in another South Coast tourist hub, Bateman’s Bay. It's a crisis Kiama's Mayor, Mark Honey, wants to avoid.





"If you're not prepared to adhere to the protocols set down throughout the state please don't come. We don't want people here breaking the rules"





While regional areas are keen to reinvigorate their economies, experts like epidemiologist Marylouise McLaws are concerned the warmer weather and easing restrictions may trigger a rise in infections.





She says this was witnessed during the Summer holiday season in the United Kingdom, where smaller towns bore the brunt of community transmission.





But for business owner like Raj Ray, the holiday rush has provided a much-needed boost.





"It's really nice to have visitors back here again and we all want to be safe and well and healthy but also to enjoy life with our friends and family"





A taste of freedom as states begin relaxing restrictions.









