Turkey President furious ove USA border force announcement

Published 17 January 2018 at 12:37pm, updated 17 January 2018 at 12:41pm
By Andrea Nierhoff
Available in other languages

Turkey has reacted angrily to the announcement of a United States border force in Syria, incorporating Kurdish fighters. Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan accuses the U-S of trying to create what he's calling a "terror army", and is vowing to put a stop to the plans.

