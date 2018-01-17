Turkey President furious ove USA border force announcement

EPA/TURKISH PRESIDENTAL PRESS OFFICE HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES Source: TURKISH PRESIDENTAL PRESS OFFICE
Published 17 January 2018 at 12:37pm
By Andrea Nierhoff
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Turkey has reacted angrily to the announcement of a United States border force in Syria, incorporating Kurdish fighters. Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan accuses the U-S of trying to create what he's calling a "terror army", and is vowing to put a stop to the plans.
