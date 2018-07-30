Turnbull unworried despite Super Saturday disappointment

Source: AAP
The federal government is continuing to play down the results of the Super Saturday by-elections. Labor is celebrating maintaining its numbers in parliament after winning four of the five by-elections, including the marginal seats of Braddon and Longman. But Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull rejects the results are a reflection of voters turning against the Coalition.
