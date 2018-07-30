SBS Filipino

Turnbull unworried despite Super Saturday disappointment

SBS Filipino

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull

Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 30 July 2018 at 1:41pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 5:32pm
By Sonja Heydeman, Evan Young
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS

The federal government is continuing to play down the results of the Super Saturday by-elections. Labor is celebrating maintaining its numbers in parliament after winning four of the five by-elections, including the marginal seats of Braddon and Longman. But Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull rejects the results are a reflection of voters turning against the Coalition.

Published 30 July 2018 at 1:41pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 5:32pm
By Sonja Heydeman, Evan Young
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom