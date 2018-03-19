SBS Filipino

Union calls for regulating food-delivery industry

SBS Filipino

The TWU’s Tony Sheldon speaking at a Sydney rally

Source: SBS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 19 March 2018 at 11:29am, updated 19 March 2018 at 11:32am
By Lydia Feng
Presented by Claudette Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The Transport Workers Union is calling on the Federal Government to regulate the food-delivery industry to stop what it calls worker exploitation. Image: The TWUs Tony Sheldon speaking at a Sydney rally (SBS)

Published 19 March 2018 at 11:29am, updated 19 March 2018 at 11:32am
By Lydia Feng
Presented by Claudette Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Food-delivery riders claim they are being underpaid and many are injured on the job with no financial support.



Share

Latest podcast episodes

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul