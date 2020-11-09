Victoria re-united as one state, as restrictions ease

Highlights Most restrictions were lifted as of midnight of Nov 8

Victorians will have to continue wearing masks

New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian says this is not the time to become complacent

Victoria reunites as one state with the travel restrictions on Melburnians lifted as active COVID-19 cases continue to decline.





It comes after the state went nine days without a new COVID-19 case.











Two visitors plus their dependents will be allowed to visit another home each day, but a 10-person limit will remain on outdoor gatherings.







The premier said hospitality venues can now also host up to 70 people outdoors and 40 people indoors, subject to density limits.







He promised restaurants, bars and clubs would be able to take a "bigger step" in coming weeks, but remained cautious about rushing to normalcy.





Up to 50 people outdoors and 20 people indoors can attend religious gatherings, but a 10-person limit on weddings will remain.







Aged care residents can be visited by one household per day for two hours, and partners can visit maternity wards indefinitely.







Up to 20 people will be allowed in gyms, while up to 20 people will be allowed per space in libraries, community centres, galleries, museums and cinemas.







Mr Andrews says caps on meat, poultry and seafood workers will be lifted, but anyone who is able to work from home must continue to do so.





Victoria welcomes the first international flights to Melbourne since the 30th of June, with the resumption of flights from New Zealand from Monday [[9 Nov]].





Mr Andrews is still considering the hotel quarantine inquiry's recommendations, including allowing returning overseas travellers to self-isolate at home.





Meanwhile, New South Wales has reported three new cases of COVID-19, but all have been identified in overseas travellers in hotel quarantine.





Premier Gladys Berejiklian has hailed Victoria's reduction of restrictions and said New South Wales cannot become complacent, citing concerns about cases in the south-west of Sydney.









