Victoria recorded two new cases of COVID-19

Two new cases of COVID-19 has been recorded in Victoria from 25,144 tests in the last 24 hours.





One is a locally acquired infection, the other in hotel quarantine.





The new local case is not a mystery infection, it was under investigation yesterday.





Advertisement

Premier Daniel Andrews confirmed the individual is linked with the Holiday Inn which now numbers 17.





"She is asymptomatic. She had worked in a psychiatric unit at the Alfred (hospital) and on psychiatric wards at the northern hospital in Broadmeadows. Even though this individual's result is unclear we are assuming, for the purposes of contact tracing and a rapid response, that she is in fact positive. Those services have had those wards locked down. Staff and those she may have come in contact with are all isolating and are being tested"



