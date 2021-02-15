SBS Filipino

Victoria recorded two new cases of COVID-19

Victoria recorded two new locally acquired coronavirus cases as high-risk exposure sites were revealed.

Victoria recorded two new locally acquired coronavirus cases as high-risk exposure sites were revealed.

Published 15 February 2021 at 1:07pm
The Department of Health confirmed the new infection was a case that was under investigation on Sunday

Two new cases of COVID-19 has been recorded in Victoria from 25,144 tests in the last 24 hours.

One is a locally acquired infection, the other in hotel quarantine.

The new local case is not a mystery infection, it was under investigation yesterday.

Premier Daniel Andrews confirmed the individual is linked with the Holiday Inn which now numbers 17.

"She is asymptomatic. She had worked in a psychiatric unit at the Alfred (hospital) and on psychiatric wards at the northern hospital in Broadmeadows. Even though this individual's result is unclear we are assuming, for the purposes of contact tracing and a rapid response, that she is in fact positive. Those services have had those wards locked down. Staff and those she may have come in contact with are all isolating and are being tested"

Mr Andrews says the detection of new infections justifies the measure of a snap lockdown.

