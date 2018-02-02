SBS Filipino

Women should take the role in eradicating violence

Published 2 February 2018 at 12:31pm, updated 2 February 2018 at 12:38pm
By Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Available in other languages

An interview with Professor Jaya Dantas of Curtin University on women taking the role in eradicating domestic violence and where to seek help, what to do and how to support if one is a victim of violence. Professor Jaya Dantas is affiliated with Public Health Australia, Professor of International Health in the School of Nursing, Midwifery and Paramedicine of Curtin University.

