'Worst QLD bushfires' continue to destroy parts of World Heritage-listed rainforest

Fireman struggling to contain bushfire Source: AAP
Published 10 September 2019 at 9:23am, updated 10 September 2019 at 10:11am
By Celeste Macintosh
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
A bushfire has caused extensive damage to the World Heritage-listed Binna Burra Lodge in Gold Coast. There are fears more houses may have been destroyed to the fire that broke out on Sunday.
Published 10 September 2019 at 9:23am, updated 10 September 2019 at 10:11am
By Celeste Macintosh
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share