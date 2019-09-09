'Worst QLD bushfires' continue to destroy parts of World Heritage-listed rainforest

SBS Filipino

Fireman struggling to contain bushfire

Fireman struggling to contain bushfire Source: AAP

Published 10 September 2019 at 9:23am, updated 10 September 2019 at 10:11am
By Celeste Macintosh
Presented by Louie Tolentino
A bushfire has caused extensive damage to the World Heritage-listed Binna Burra Lodge in Gold Coast. There are fears more houses may have been destroyed to the fire that broke out on Sunday.

