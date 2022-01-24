Episodes
How does the Australian education system work?
02/03/202221:22
Music, art, theatre, and more: The rich traditions of Australian pop culture
23/02/202222:37
Sanga or a bikkie? All you need to know about Aussie slang
16/02/202215:18
Australia Explained: What's ‘footy’? All you need to know about Australian sport
09/02/202227:05
Australia Explained: The stories behind Australia's most iconic foods
02/02/202229:52
Australia Explained: Why do Australians love the beach?
26/01/202215:29
Introducing Australia Explained in Filipino
24/01/202200:47
