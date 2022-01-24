Australia Explained

G’day mate! If you are a recent migrant to the land Down Under, this podcast series in Filipino is for you. Australia Explained will help you understand the quirky habits that embody the Aussie way of life.

How does the Australian education system work?
02/03/202221:22
Music, art, theatre, and more: The rich traditions of Australian pop culture
23/02/202222:37
Sanga or a bikkie? All you need to know about Aussie slang
16/02/202215:18
Australia Explained: What's ‘footy’? All you need to know about Australian sport
09/02/202227:05
Australia Explained: The stories behind Australia's most iconic foods
02/02/202229:52
Australia Explained: Why do Australians love the beach?
26/01/202215:29
Introducing Australia Explained in Filipino
24/01/202200:47
