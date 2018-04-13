SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Escalante Report

SBS sa Wikang Filipino

uterte is on a three-day visit to Hong Kong, his second visit to the city in 10 months. In picture is seen Philippine Secretary of Foreign Affairs Alan Peter Cayetano (C

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte (R) sings at an event with members of the Filipino community in Hong Kong, China, 12 April 2018. Source: AAP Image/ EPA/JEROME FAVRE

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 13 April 2018 at 5:13pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Pangulong Rodrigo R Duterte humingi ng paumanhin sa mamamayan ng Hong Kong sa naganap na hostage crisis noong taong 2010 kung saan namatay ang walong turista mula Hong Kong.

Published 13 April 2018 at 5:13pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

manny huling paalam.jpg

'Huling Paalam' isa sa pinaka mahalagang obra ni Dr Jose P Rizal

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

Pagrepaso sa Medicare, hinihiling ng mga premier ng ilang estado ng Australia

The recent slowdown in migration and the COVID-induced glitch in fertility will lead to a lower-than-expected population of 4 per cent in a decade.

Mga balita ngayong ika-6 ng Enero

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

Mga balita ngayong ika-5 ng Enero