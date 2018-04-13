Escalante Report

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte (R) sings at an event with members of the Filipino community in Hong Kong, China, 12 April 2018. Source: AAP Image/ EPA/JEROME FAVRE
Published 13 April 2018 at 5:13pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Pangulong Rodrigo R Duterte humingi ng paumanhin sa mamamayan ng Hong Kong sa naganap na hostage crisis noong taong 2010 kung saan namatay ang walong turista mula Hong Kong.
