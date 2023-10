Isa pang Pilipino nasawi sa giyera ng Israel at grupong Hamas

Foreign Affairs Undersecretaries Eduardo Jose de Vega (right) and Ma. Theresa Lazaro on Wednesday (Oct. 18, 2023) discuss the latest updates about overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) affected by the Israel-Hamas conflict during a press briefing at the DFA office in Pasay City. The Department of Foreign Affairs on Thursday (Oct. 19, 2023) confirmed that another Filipino has been killed in Israel following the Hamas attack on the country.