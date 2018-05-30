SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Mindanao News: Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte sinertipika bilang 'urgent' ang Bangsamoro Basic Law

Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte.

Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte. Source: Getty Images

Published 30 May 2018 at 4:34pm, updated 30 May 2018 at 8:46pm
By Allen Estabillo
Pinuri ng mga mambabatas mula Mindanao ang pagkilala ng Pangulong Rodrigo R. Duterte bilang prioridad ang panukala para Bangsamoro Basic Law (BBL).

