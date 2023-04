Pinakamalaking balikatan exercises sa pagitan ng Pilipinas at Amerika, matagumpay

The 38th iteration of the Philippines-United States Exercise Balikatan was officially opened in a ceremony held at the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) General Headquarters, Quezon City, Metro Manila on April 11, 2023. According to the Philippine Army, a total of 17,600 troops will participate in the combined joint exercises across the country, composed of 5,400 AFP troops and 12,200 United States military members. Credit: The Philippine Army