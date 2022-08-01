SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Pinoy Aussie artist naka trabaho mga artists with disability sa Sydney Fringe

Roman Berry's Divergent Theatre Collective is part of the 2022 Sydney Fringe's LIMITLESS, celebrating deaf artists and artists with disabilities offering an inclusive and accessible space for both audience and artist Credit: Roman Berry

Published 7 September 2022 at 4:03pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS

Sinimulan sa Sydney Fringe ngayong taon ang natatanging programa magbibigay ng oportunidad sa mga artist na may kapansanan.

Highlights
  • Ang “Before Breakfast” ay bahagi LIMITELESS isang micro festival ng Sydney Fringe Festival
  • Ang mga bumubuo ng crew ay mula sa mulktikulral na komunidad at mga may disability
  • Ito ay isang ‘opera’ na directed ni Disability Advocate Dan Graham
"Excited ako makatrabaho si Dan Graham isang disability advocate, naging madali ang trabaho ko bilang movement director dahil in-tune siya sa music at siniguro niya malinaw ang flow ng story line para sa akin bilang movement director" Roman Berry, Movement Director,
'I trust myself': Disability not a hindrance in visual artist's career

01/08/202206:56
