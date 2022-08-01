Pinoy Aussie artist naka trabaho mga artists with disability sa Sydney Fringe

Highlights
- Ang “Before Breakfast” ay bahagi LIMITELESS isang micro festival ng Sydney Fringe Festival
- Ang mga bumubuo ng crew ay mula sa mulktikulral na komunidad at mga may disability
- Ito ay isang ‘opera’ na directed ni Disability Advocate Dan Graham
"Excited ako makatrabaho si Dan Graham isang disability advocate, naging madali ang trabaho ko bilang movement director dahil in-tune siya sa music at siniguro niya malinaw ang flow ng story line para sa akin bilang movement director" Roman Berry, Movement Director,
