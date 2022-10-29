SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 29 October 2022

SBS Filipino

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet at a press conference during a visit to RFS HQ in Homebush, Sydney on Wednesday, July 6, 2022. Source: AAP / AAP Image/Dean Lewins

Published 29 October 2022 at 11:13am
Presented by Edinel Magtibay
Here are today's top stories on SBS Filipino.

Highlights
  • Floodwaters are continuing to move further northwest in New South Wales, with some communities preparing for weeks of isolation. The town of Mungindi on the New South Wales-Queensland border is preparing to be cut off by floodwater for up to three weeks.
  • The Federal and New South Wales governments have together announced a long-awaited home buy-backs scheme for flood devastated communities in the state's north to relocate. The $800 million package will cover the 2000 most vulnerable homes in the Northern Rivers.
  • The Bureau of Customs (BOC), through the Manila International Container Port (MICP), has begun distribution of numerous unpaid and abandoned balikbayan boxes of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) after local deconsolidators failed to deliver them to the intended recipients.
