South Australia pina-andar na ang Tesla lithium ion battery

Tesla battery

South Australian Premier Jay Weatherill opens the Tesla site with Neon Deputy CEO Roman Desrousseaux Source: AAP

Published 11 December 2017 at 11:59am, updated 16 August 2022 at 10:23am
By Rhiannon Elston, Michelle Rimmer
Presented by Claudette Calixto
Source: SBS
Napaandar na sa South Australia ang pinakamalaking lithium ion battery sa mundo na ipinangako ng pinuno ng Tesla na si Elon Musk.

Idinesenyo ang baterya upang masiguro na magbibigay ito ng tuluy-tuloy na suplay ng kuryente sa estado sa mga masamang panahon sa estado.

