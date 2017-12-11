South Australia pina-andar na ang Tesla lithium ion battery

Idinesenyo ang baterya upang masiguro na magbibigay ito ng tuluy-tuloy na suplay ng kuryente sa estado sa mga masamang panahon sa estado.
South Australian Premier Jay Weatherill opens the Tesla site with Neon Deputy CEO Roman Desrousseaux Source: AAP
Published 11 December 2017 at 11:59am, updated 16 August 2022 at 10:23am
By Rhiannon Elston, Michelle Rimmer
Presented by Claudette Calixto
Source: SBS
Napaandar na sa South Australia ang pinakamalaking lithium ion battery sa mundo na ipinangako ng pinuno ng Tesla na si Elon Musk.
