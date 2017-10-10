Ang tinig ng multikultural na Australya mas mahalaga kaysa kailan pa man: Soutphommasane
Race Discrimination Commissioner Dr Tim Soutphommasane Source: AAP
Published 10 October 2017 at 2:35pm, updated 10 October 2017 at 2:48pm
By Christophe Mallet
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Sinabi ni Race Discrimination Commissioner Dr Tim Soutphommasane sa SBS na ang rasismo ay umiiral sa maraming anyo at dumarami ang ilang mga senyales ng racial intolerance at xenophobia. Larawan: Soutphommasane (AAP Image/Mick Tsikas)
Published 10 October 2017 at 2:35pm, updated 10 October 2017 at 2:48pm
By Christophe Mallet
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share