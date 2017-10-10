SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Ang tinig ng multikultural na Australya mas mahalaga kaysa kailan pa man: Soutphommasane

Race Discrimination Commissioner Dr Tim Soutphommasane attends Senate Estimates at Parliament House in Canberra, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017. (AAP Image/Mick Tsikas) NO ARCHIVING

Race Discrimination Commissioner Dr Tim Soutphommasane Source: AAP

Published 10 October 2017 at 2:35pm, updated 10 October 2017 at 2:48pm
By Christophe Mallet
Source: SBS
Sinabi ni Race Discrimination Commissioner Dr Tim Soutphommasane sa SBS na ang rasismo ay umiiral sa maraming anyo at dumarami ang ilang mga senyales ng racial intolerance at xenophobia. Larawan: Soutphommasane (AAP Image/Mick Tsikas)

