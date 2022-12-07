These proud Warays share why Pinatados-Kasadyaan Festival is a must-see celebration in the Philippines

Highlights
- The Pintados Festival, held every 29th of June, is a cultural religious festival in Tacloban in view of the body-painting conventions of the old inked "pintados" warriors.
- Raziel Zafos of Tacloban and Cilyn Gubat Singh of Samar share their most memorable experiences during the parade of cultures in their hometown
- The Department of Foreign Affairs together with the Tourism Department in the Philippines, showcase the festivities in a virtual Fiesta to invite more foreign nationals to visit the country