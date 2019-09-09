Malalaking sunog nanira ng mga kabahayan sa New South Wales at Queensland

Fireman struggling to contain bushfire Source: AAP
Published 10 September 2019 at 9:28am, updated 10 September 2019 at 10:11am
By Celeste Macintosh
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Tumupok ng maraming gusali ang malalaking sunog sa mga bayan ng New South Wales at Queensland, dala ng malakas na hangin at tuyong mga dahon sa lupa.
