Malalaking sunog nanira ng mga kabahayan sa New South Wales at Queensland

Fireman struggling to contain bushfire

Fireman struggling to contain bushfire Source: AAP

Published 10 September 2019 at 9:28am, updated 10 September 2019 at 10:11am
By Celeste Macintosh
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Tumupok ng maraming gusali ang malalaking sunog sa mga bayan ng New South Wales at Queensland, dala ng malakas na hangin at tuyong mga dahon sa lupa.

