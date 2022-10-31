SBS German

Bread and games: Does the show have to go on?

FIFA World Cup 2018 & 2022 Host Countries Announced

Former FIFA President Joseph S Blatter announces Qatar as host 2022. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images) Credit: Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

By Benjamin Kanthak
Presented by Benjamin Kanthak
Source: SBS
Based on the figures, soccer is more successful than ever. According to FIFA, over 3.5 billion people watched the 2018 World Cup matches in Russia and FIFA President Gianni Infantino has already predicted 5 billion spectators worldwide for the tournament in Qatar this year. Football is a successful billion-dollar industry, yet the background noise is getting louder and louder.

