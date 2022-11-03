SBS German

The power of football

Football United founder Anne Bunde-Birouste with the symbloic game ball for the latest campaign “Global Goals for Sustainable Development.”

Published 3 November 2022 at 3:11pm
By Benjamin Kanthak
Presented by Benjamin Kanthak
Source: SBS
We are less than three weeks away from the start of the biggest football tournament in the world — the World Cup in Qatar. The background noise is getting louder each day and discussions about the circumstances surrounding this World Cup are being discussed on every channel. But despite all the points of contention that modern professional football can offer, it's important not to forget why we love this game and what change this game can create.

