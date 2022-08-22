Simon Kuestenmacher: A German demograf in Australia

"Für eine Stadt mit über fünf Millionen Menschen hat Melbourne nicht genug Probleme" scherzt Simon Kuestenmacher.
Published 22 August 2022 at 9:57pm, updated 22 August 2022 at 10:11pm
By Christian Froelicher
Source: SBS
Simon Kuestenmacher is director and co-founder of "The Demographics Group" in Melbourne. The German-born expert analyses and interprets demographic data for clients in Australia and around the world. Hear more about this, and how COVID has changed our Australian cities, in a fascinating conversation.
