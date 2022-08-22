SBS German

Simon Kuestenmacher: A German demograf in Australia

"Für eine Stadt mit über fünf Millionen Menschen hat Melbourne nicht genug Probleme" scherzt Simon Kuestenmacher.

Published 22 August 2022
By Christian Froelicher
Simon Kuestenmacher is director and co-founder of "The Demographics Group" in Melbourne. The German-born expert analyses and interprets demographic data for clients in Australia and around the world. Hear more about this, and how COVID has changed our Australian cities, in a fascinating conversation.

Simon Kuestenmacher: Ein deutscher Demograf in Australien

Simon Kuestenmacher: A German demograph in Australia

Simon Kuestenmacher: Ein deutscher Demograf in Australien

