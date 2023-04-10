Ελληνοτουρκικά: Ο τουρισμός θέτει βάσεις για ένα καλοκαιρινό μορατόριουμ

GREECE USA JOINT AERONAUTICAL EXERCISE

A handout photo made available by the Greek National Defense Ministry shows part of a joint Greek-US aeronautical exercise that was held in the sea area south of Crete Island, Greece (issued 25 August 2020). According to a Hellenic National Defence General Staff's announcement, the exercise, which is part of the ongoing military cooperation between Greece and the United States, included among others cooperation in the areas of joint operational planning, air defense, anti-submarine warfare, communication, information exchange as well as planes and helicopters cooperation. The frigate AEGEAN, a submarine Type 214 and six F-16 aircraft participated in the exercise, while from the US side the destroyer USS WINSTON S. CHURCHILL, as well as navy helicopters of both countries. EPA/Greek National Defense Ministry / HANDOUT HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES Credit: Greek National Defense Ministry / HANDOUT/EPA

Ακούστε την εβδομαδιαία ανταπόκριση από την Ελλάδα

Παρακάτω τα θέματα της σημερινής ανταπόκρισης:

-Στα σκαριά είναι η διαμόρφωση ενός μορατόριουμ γι’ αυτό το καλοκαίρι στο Αιγαίο μεταξύ Ελλάδας και Τουρκίας και μάλιστα από 15 Ιουνίου έως 15 Σεπτεμβρίου, λόγω τουρισμού. Τι σημαίνει αυτό για την Ελλάδα και τι για την Τουρκία;

-Ο υπουργός Εξωτερικών Νίκος Δένδιας, σε συνέντευξή του στην εφημερίδα «Απογευματινή», επισημαίνει ένα νέο τοπίο στα ελληνοτουρκικά με διαφοροποιημένη σε σχέση με το παρελθόν συμπεριφορά της Τουρκίας. Πού εστιάζεται η ελληνική επιφυλακτικότητα;

-Στα Ελλαδικά, η τροποποίηση στο νόμο σχετικά με την κάθοδο στις εκλογές προσώπων που έχουν καταδικαστεί για εγκλήματα, όπως τα στελέχη της Χρυσής Αυγής, σηματοδότησε αντιπαράθεση μεταξύ του αντιπροέδρου του Αρείου Πάγου και του Υπουργού Εσωτερικών Μάκη Βορίδη, θεωρώντας ο πρώτος την διάταξη φωτογραφική.

-Θα είναι το ΠΑΣΟΚ ο ρυθμιστικός παράγοντας σχηματισμού Κυβέρνησης μετά τις εκλογές;

-Φαίνεται πως ρόλο ρυθμιστή διεκδικεί και το κόμμα Ελληνική Λύση του Κυριάκου Βελόπουλου και μάλιστα τον ίδιο να καταγγέλλει προσπάθεια εξαγοράς βουλευτών του, από τη ΝΔ.

Τέλος, πολιτικό θόρυβο προκάλεσε η πολιτική μεταγραφή του Ευάγγελου Αντώναρου, πάλαι ποτέ Κυβερνητικού εκπροσώπου των Κυβερνήσεων Καραμανλή, στο ψηφοδέλτιο του ΣΥΡΙΖΑ Ανατολικής Αττικής.
