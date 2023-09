Σ.Μόρισον: η Αυστραλία θα ακολουθήσει την δική της γραμμή σε θέματα κλιματικής αλλαγής

"Australia is on the pathway to net zero. Our goal is to get there as soon as we possibly can through technology, which enables and transforms our industries. Not taxes that eliminate them, and the jobs and livelihoods they support and create, especially in our regions. Future generations, my colleagues and excellencies will thank for us, not for what we promised, but for what we deliver. And on that score, Australia can always be relied upon."

READ MORE Κονδύλια για 'καθαρή' ενέργεια ανακοίνωσε ο Σκοτ Μόρισον