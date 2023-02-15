Nude demystification: A Melbourne-based photographer in a new photo exhibition

Born in Cyprus and raised in Melbourne, the photographer reveals and deifies the male body in his work.





This year the Melbourne Pride Festival turns 35.





It is Australia's premier arts and culture festival, showcasing works by artists from the LGBTQIA+ Community.



The festival usually runs for three weeks in January and February and includes a series of events focusing on Queer culture, featuring Australian and international artists.





Ross Spirou participates in a series of works in the group exhibition entitled 'MEN/STILL/SHOOTING' and he spoke to SBS Greek.

