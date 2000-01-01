Settlement and Immigration

SBS Language
11:36
'My Aboriginal and Greek culture priceless lessons': The secret of Australia’s most influential lawyer
10:45
Oakleigh Glendi: Full reset for one of Melbourne's largest Greek celebrations
13:12
'Vibrating with life': Christian Orthodox icons in Australia's prestigious Museum of Old and New Art
16:33
A school project led this Greek-Australian to trace her family's history to Asia Minor
14:34
A Sydney-based Κastellorizian awarded for his decades-long environmental work
07:55
Disconnect Me: A film that addresses the universal problem of our addiction to technology
04:48
Lecture: "Peter Michelides and the contribution of globalisation to the decline of the tobacco tycoon"
08:19
'Greek culture is the bedrock of humanity and I am proud of it'
19:06
More the ninety migrants found on a small island in Evros
08:08
The Greek Days of Australia: Canberra
13:45
The Greek Days of Australia: Brisbane
08:37
The Greek Days of Australia: Melbourne
