Australia remains the land of opportunity, says recently arrived Greek migrant

During this time, he not only managed to survive but arguably thrive, setting up his own business and meeting his life partner, now expecting their second child.





The migration journey was prompted by the Greek economic crisis, Mr Nitsas explains.





“When I started looking into Australia, I read that the population was predicted to double within 15 to 20 years.





“My first thought was this translates to jobs! So, I made the decision to leave everything behind and come here,” he tells SBS Greek .

He was lucky being a citizen by descent, but recounts obstacles in finding employment in his area of expertise, excavations, having to undergo again all certifications for accreditation in Australia.





Upon his arrival, he recalls his auntie’s advice to claim unemployment benefits, while looking for a job.





“I felt embarrassed to apply for Centrelink, this is not what I came to Australia for,” Mr Nitsas remembers thinking at the time.





Enquiring for work at any Greek-owned shop he would come across, he landed his first job at a cake shop, paid with $13 an hour.





And while continuing looking for a way to get his foot in the door in his preferred area, he kept working random jobs, including as an Uber driver, a position he credits for the opportunity to meet people familiar with the construction field. Mr Nitsas worked random jobs before finding employment in construction and eventually setting up his own excavation company. Source: Supplied/Loukas Nitsas His persistence would soon be rewarded, getting hired as a tradie for $3,100 a week, an “incredible” salary, he says for his standards until then.





But the dream of starting his very own excavation company remained his focus, and managed to realise it despite friends and family advising against the risk-taking.





“I did it, without allowing for second thoughts and letting fear stop me.” Mr Nitsas recounts his in-laws were initially shocked to learn about the relationship, expecting their daughter would return to China after her studies. Source: Supplied/Loukas Nitsas In the meantime, Mr Nitsas had also met his life partner, who was then a student at Melbourne University.





“Her parents were a bit shocked in the beginning. They sent her from China for studies and were waiting for her to come back, but I kept her here with me,” he says with a laugh.





The family is now complete with a young boy and a baby on the way!



